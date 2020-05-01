Today’s print edition contains tons of recommendations from top local chefs about how to improve your home cooking. But the one missing element: Desserts. So we borrowed one from one of the cookbooks also profiled this week, One Pot, One Pan, for this great idea for a single-serve cookie. Enjoy!

Place 1 Tbsp. of butter in a mug and melt in microwave for one minute.

Add 1 Tbsp. each of granulated white sugar and packed dark brown sugar into the mug, then add in ⅛ tsp. of vanilla extract and pinch of kosher salt; stir to mix.

Add 1 egg yolk; stir.

Add 1/4 c. of all purpose flour; stir.

Add 2 Tbsp. of chocolate chips; stir. At this point, mixture should look like cookie dough.

Microwave on high for 40–60 seconds.

Serve warm.

Tips: Top with a dollop of ice cream, sprinkles, or add cocoa powder to the mix, if desired; or replace chocolate chips with butterscotch.

— Arnold Wayne Jones