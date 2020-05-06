Most of us have been in lockdown since spring began, probably not eating as well or exercising like we should. But summer will be here soon, and so we should try to get ready for our beach bodies. And a good start is eating more vegetables. Here’s an Israeli salad you can made at home to get in your greens, courtesy of the cookbook One Pot, One Pan. This is a light yummy recipe that does not require any special ingredients and is a snap to make.

Directions:

Cut up all the veggies — 2 medium tomatoes, 2 cucumbers, 1/4 c. red onion — into small pieces; chop 1/4 c. parsley finely. Place in a bowl, and add 2 Tbsp. oil, juice of half a lemon and salt and pepper to taste.

In Israel you get this as a side with practically everything. They even put it in shawarma and falafel. You can do the same.

— Arnold Wayne Jones