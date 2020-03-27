Best Straight Bar for LGBTs
The Grapevine Bar
3902 Maple Ave.
214-522-8466.
GrapevineBar.com.
Sure, we say The Grapevine is a “straight” bar, but who’s to say that’s for certain? Is the crowd mixed? Definitely. But let’s not call it gay-friendly, just everyone-friendly. Located on the edge of the gayborhood, it’s an unassuming structure, but inside is a warren of fun decor, sunny patios, billiards and basketball hoops. With its wide-ranging happy hour (with signature frozen drinks like the Tangarita, made with — yup — Tang) and kick-back vibe, it’s the definition of a neighborhood hang. Or gayborhood hang. Whatevs. Don’t try to label it, just chill with the eclectic crowd. The Grapevine is the least “Dallas” thing in Dallas.
— Arnold Wayne Jones
Best Club DJ
DJ Ellz
Spins at Zippers, Tin Room and Marty’s.
Best Gay Bar Best Place to Get a Lap Dance
Tin Room
2514 Hudnall St.
214-526-6365.
Best Bartender
Robert Cisneros
Works at TMC.
Friendliest Staff
TMC: The Mining Company
3903 Cedar Springs Road.
214-521-4205.
TMCDallas.com.
Best Theme Night
Trashy Tuesdays | TMC
3903 Cedar Springs Road.
214-521-4205.
TMCDallas.com.
Best Place for Lesbians
Sue Ellen’s
3014 Throckmorton St.
214-559-0707.
SueEllensDallas.com.
Best Latinx Club
Havana
4006 Cedar Springs Road.
214-886-6804.
Best Karaoke Host
Wayne Smith, Cher-E-Okee
Best Exotic Dancer
Jacob Fuselier
Dances at Tin Room.
Best Local Drag Performer
Cassie Nova
The Rose Room at S4.
Best Beer Bust
The Hidden Door
5025 Bowser Ave.
Beer bust on Sundays.
HiddenDoor-Dallas.com.
Hottest Hookup App
GRINDR