Best Straight Bar for LGBTs

The Grapevine Bar

3902 Maple Ave.

214-522-8466.

GrapevineBar.com.

Sure, we say The Grapevine is a “straight” bar, but who’s to say that’s for certain? Is the crowd mixed? Definitely. But let’s not call it gay-friendly, just everyone-friendly. Located on the edge of the gayborhood, it’s an unassuming structure, but inside is a warren of fun decor, sunny patios, billiards and basketball hoops. With its wide-ranging happy hour (with signature frozen drinks like the Tangarita, made with — yup — Tang) and kick-back vibe, it’s the definition of a neighborhood hang. Or gayborhood hang. Whatevs. Don’t try to label it, just chill with the eclectic crowd. The Grapevine is the least “Dallas” thing in Dallas.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Best Club DJ

DJ Ellz

Spins at Zippers, Tin Room and Marty’s.

Best Gay Bar Best Place to Get a Lap Dance

Tin Room

2514 Hudnall St.

214-526-6365.

Best Bartender

Robert Cisneros

Works at TMC.

Friendliest Staff

TMC: The Mining Company

3903 Cedar Springs Road.

214-521-4205.

TMCDallas.com.

Best Theme Night

Trashy Tuesdays | TMC

3903 Cedar Springs Road.

214-521-4205.

TMCDallas.com.

Best Place for Lesbians

Sue Ellen’s

3014 Throckmorton St.

214-559-0707.

SueEllensDallas.com.

Best Latinx Club

Havana

4006 Cedar Springs Road.

214-886-6804.

Best Karaoke Host

Wayne Smith, Cher-E-Okee

Best Exotic Dancer

Jacob Fuselier

Dances at Tin Room.

Best Local Drag Performer

Cassie Nova

The Rose Room at S4.

Best Beer Bust

The Hidden Door

5025 Bowser Ave.

Beer bust on Sundays.

HiddenDoor-Dallas.com.

Hottest Hookup App

GRINDR