Best Dermatologist

Farhad Niroomand, M.D.

Uptown Derm

4144 N. Central Expressway, ste. 855.

214-202-1102.

UptownDerm.com.

With the popularity of Dr. Pimple Popper, folks should know Dallas has its own dermal expert who eradicates acne, fights infections, performs cosmetic procedures and so much more. For 25 years, Dr. Niroomand has gotten under (and over) our skin, helping countless patients look great. As one of the top dermatologists in North Texas, he has utilized his cosmetic expertise to help patients look radiant and self-confidant — after all, nothing is sexier than being comfortable in your own skin.

— John McClanahan

Best Optometrist

William Henderson, O.D.

Uptown Vision.

2504 Cedar Springs Road.

214-953-3937.

UptownVisionDallas.com.

Best Cosmetic Practitioner

Steven Pounders, M.D.

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., ste. 600.

214-520-8833.

DrPounders.com.

Best Chiropractor

Michael Shippy, D.C.

4000 W. Park Blvd., Plano.

972-769-9500.

ShippyChiropractor.com.

Best Personal Trainer

WiL Turner

321-331-8791.

Fusion40FitnessAT.com.

Best Urgent/Emergency Care Facility

CareNow

Dozens of locations.

CareNow.com.

Best Group Medical Practice

Uptown Physicians Group

4144 North Central Expressway, ste. 750.

214-303-1033.

UptownPhysiciansGroup.com.

Best Gym

LA Fitness

4540 W. Mockingbird Lane and other locations.

LAFitness.com.

Best General Practitioner

Best HIV Specialist

David Lee, M.D.

Uptown Physicians Group.

4144 North Central Expressway, ste. 750.

214-303-1033.

UptownPhysiciansGroup.com.

Best Dentist [TIE]

Kevin Terrell, D.D.S.

2603 Oak Lawn Ave., ste. 101.

214-329-1818.

TerrellDental.com.

Eugene Tseng, D.D.S.

3300 Douglas Ave.

214-855-0789.

Best Counselor/Therapist [TIE]

Jimmy G. Owen, L.P.C.

3838 Oak Lawn Ave., ste. 1000.

214-546-8852.

JimmyOwen.com.

Candy Marcum

4228 N. Central Expressway, ste. 225.

214-521-1278.

CandyMarcum.com.

Best Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

3133 Lemmon Ave. and multiple other locations.

Best Yoga Studio

Sunstone Yoga

2907 Routh St. and other locations.

SunstoneFit.com.