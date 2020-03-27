Best Local Chef

Stephan Pyles

In January, Stephan Pyles — the don of Southwestern cuisine — announced his retirement from the restaurant business after 45 years as king of the kitchen. So what a wonderful send-off that readers still voted him their favorite local chef. And why not? From The Bronx to Routh Street Cafe to Baby Routh to Star Canyon to AquaKnox to Stampede 66 to Flora Street Cafe, Pyles probably fed Dallasites a thousand times over, started dozens of impressive careers and celebrated more birthdays, Valentine Days and anniversaries than Methusalah. The food scene won’t be the same in the future… then again, it hasn’t been the same since he changed it.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Best Brunch

Mattitio’s

3102 Oak Lawn Ave. and other locations.

Mattias.com.

Let’s face it: Gays may not have invented brunch, but we perfected it. The effortless imbibing of gallons of mimosas. The sharp, barbed conversation that recaps the social scene better than an episode of Watch What Happens Live. The seamless justification of a “cheat day” when faced with more carbs than grains of sand on a beach. So it makes perfect sense that the Oak Lawn-based Mattito’s, with its all-inclusive brunch buffet including two adult beverages (margs, bloodys, beers, mimosas), would handily be named favorite brunch spot. Not only is it conveniently located on The Strip, its exhaustive and delicious line-up of dishes — as varied as chimichangas, an omelet station, grilled fish and a chocolate fountain — provides nearly as endless ways to enjoy your food as to chat with your friends. Oh, and since it’s served Sundays and Saturdays, you can double up on the dishes… and the dishiness.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Best New Restaurant

The Henry

The Union, 2301 N. Akard St., ste. 250.

TheHenryRestaurant.com.

Best Diner

Norma’s Café

1123 W. Davis St.

NormasCafe.com.

Best Asian/Sushi

Oishii

2525 Wycliffe Ave.

DallasOishii.com.

Best Dining Experience

Beto & Son (at Trinity Groves)

3011 Gulden Lane.

BetoAndSon.com.

Best Taqueria

Taqueria La Ventana

3847 Cedar Springs Road and other locations.

TaqueriaLaVentana.com.

Best Cocktail Menu

The Standard Pour

2900 McKinney Ave. and other locations.

TSPDallas.com.

Best Burger

Best Lunch Spot

Hunky’s Old-Fashioned Hamburgers

3930 Cedar Springs Road and

321 N. Bishop Ave.

Hunkys.com.

Best Patio

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar

4011 Cedar Springs Road.

DallasWoodys.com.

Best Barbecue

Pecan Lodge

2702 Main St.

PecanLodge.com.

Best Steak

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

4300 Lemmon Ave.

Bobs-SteakAndChop.com.

Best Italian/Pizza

Campisi’s Restaurant

5610 E. Mockingbird Lane.

Campisis.us.

Best Tex-Mex [TIE]

El Fenix

1601 McKinney Ave. and other locations.

ElFenix.com.

Ojeda’s Mexican Food

4617 Maple Ave.

OjedasRestaurant.com.

Best Vegetarian Spot

Cosmic Café

2912 Oak Lawn Ave.

CosmicCafeDallas.com.

Best Vodka

Tito’s