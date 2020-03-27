Best Garden Supply/Nursery

North Haven Gardens

7700 Northaven Road.

214-363-5316.

NHG.com.

What a difference a few months can make. During this week last October, North Haven Gardens was anything but thriving. The tornados that swept through North Texas left the beloved nursery a warzone with devastated buildings… and equally devastated customers. But by Christmas, NHG was already selling poinsettias, and has come back to full operation with outdoor set-ups (always the mainstay of a garden center) and temporary buildings for the rest. It’s no wonder readers voted it, again, their favorite nursery — its can-do spirit translates into great customer service.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Best Furniture

Twelve Twenty

1220 N. Riverfront Blvd.

TwelveTwentyDallas.com.

For enthusiasts of classy interior decor, Twelve Twenty, nestled in the Design District, offers an array of stylish home furnishings, antiques and art from 18th century to mid-century modern. Those looking to spruce up their homes might want to browse this shop’s variety of antique and vintage pieces which include sculptures, pottery, light fixtures and rugs, and several unique items made from glass, porcelain, ceramics and brass. No matter what the aesthetic is, shoppers can easily find something appealing here.

— John McClanahan

Best Gay Apparel

Skivvies

4001 Cedar Springs Road.

214-559-4955.

SkivviesDallas.net.

Best Adult Novelties

Alternatives of New Fine Arts

1720 W. Mockingbird Lane.

214-630-7071.

Best Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

3920 Cedar Springs Road.

214-599-2173.

OutOfTheCloset.org.

Best Grocery Store

Kroger

4142 Cedar Springs Road and other locations.

214-599-9859.

Kroger.com.

Best Florist

McShan Florist

10311 Garland Road.

214-324-2481.

McShanFlorist.com.

Best Liquor and Wine Selection

Goody Goody Liquor

3316 Oak Lawn Ave. and other locations.

GoodyGoody.com.

Best Vintage/Antiques/Consignment

Lulu B’s

1010 N Riverfront Blvd.

214-769-1929.

LulaBsDallas.com.

Best Collectibles/Comics

Zeus Comics and Collectibles

1334 Inwood Road.

214-219-8697.

ZeusComics.com.

Best Domestic Auto Dealership

Sewell Dealerships

Various locations along Lemmon Avenue.

Sewell.com.

Best Import Auto Dealership

Park Place Dealerships

6113 Lemmon Ave. and other locations.

ParkPlace.com

Best Eyewear/Optical [TIE]

Fashion Optical

3430 Oak Lawn Ave.

214-526-6006.

chttp://FashionOpticalDallas.com.

Uptown Vision

2504 Cedar Springs Road.

214-953-3937.

UptownVisionDallas.com.