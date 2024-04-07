Drag is not just for fabulous queens and drag enthusiasts, but for anybody interested in gender fluidity and the culture surrounding it – and for book lovers. Laurence King Publishing (LKP) will publish the paperback edition of the bestselling book Drag: The Complete Story by Simon Doonan with a new foreword by Fenton Bailey on sale May 21y for $21.99.

With Doonan’s signature witty text, colorful photography, this book is the first survey of drag culture.

Frm LKP:

Drag is transformation, communication, and, above all, exaggeration, where gender non-conformity is big in today’s conversation. This book observes the complex world by exploring drag’s journey through the 20th century up to the present day. Fenton Bailey, producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, provides his insightf to this new paperback edition in the foreword.

Doonan also wrote How to Be Yourself: Life-Changing Advice from a Reckless Contrarian and his memoir Beautiful People which was adapted for television by the BBC. Doonan appears as a judge on the NBC television show Making It.

–From staff reports