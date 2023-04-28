QMN is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Lorelei K releases “I Want to Be Alone”

Led by Dahlia Knowles, Lorelei K serves up some Garbo realness with its new single and video out today. This is the second single the band has dropped for the year leading up to the full-length release Gucci Doom. They released “Lying Love” back in January. The band has been quite active both with music and appearances. Last year, the band dropped its previous full-length Swimming Pool Eternity.

The band has also been confirmed to play the Main Festival Stage at the 40th Annual Dallas Pride Festival on June 3.

Watch the video below:

Sony Music announces Wham! The Singles: Echoes from the Edge of Heaven

As if Thursday’s Wham! news wasn’t enough, this announcement came from Sony to coincide with all that excitement. To celebrate 40 years of the British pop duo, Wham! The Singles: Echoes From The Edge Of Heaven. will be given the mega-special edition treatment this summer.

This multi-format release will include a special edition 7” vinyl singles carry case containing all the hits, which spanned four years, kicking off with 1982’s “Young Guns (Go For It)” and culminating in 1986’s “The Edge Of Heaven.” Other hits and singles included are “Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do),” “Bad Boys,” “Club Tropicana,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Last Christmas,” “Everything She Wants” and “I’m Your Man!” The release will not only feature the single, but also new, additional content.

The release will also be available in multiple additional formats including a 10-CD box set, two-LP coloured vinyl, two-LP black vinyl, CD and digital format.

The release is set for July 7 with pre-orders available here.

And for fun, Wham is also now on TikTok for your viewing pleasure.

In this week’s issue

Billy Porter talks about his new music and tour as the singer and actor makes his way to Dallas. His latest single is Baby Was a Dancer from his upcoming album Black Mona Lisa. Listen below. He headlines the Winspear on May 10.

Concert Calendar

Today: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans at House of Blues.

Today: Pink Martini with the FWSO at Bass Performance Hall.

Sunday: Seal at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

May 3: Melissa Etheridge at the Majestic.

May 6: Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium.

May 10: Future Islands at South Side Ballroom.

May 13: The Cure at Dos Equis Pavilion.

May 21: Hayley Kioko at Echo Lounge.

May 24: Charlie Puth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center.

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez