Members of the Texas House of Representatives are scheduled to vote tomorrow (Tuesday, May 2), on the second reading of Senate Bill 14, which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. And, despite some rumors to the contrary, spokespersons in the offices of state Reps. Ramon Romero and Nicole Collier say, as far as they know, the two Fort Worth Democrats have no plans to vote in favor of the measure.

SB 14 would ban “provision of gender transitioning or gender reassignment procedures and treatments for certain children,” including gender transition surgery (which nobody does on children in the first place), puberty blockers or hormone or testosterone treatments. The bill also prohibits the use of “public money” to pay for gender transitions.

SB 14 would force trans minors already receiving gender affirming care to “wean off” of any prescribed medications and allows the state attorney general to “bring an action to enforce” the proposed ban if “the attorney general has reason to believe that a person is committing, has committed, or is about to commit a violation.”

Dallas Voice called the district office and to the Austin office for Rep. Nicole Collier, and personnel answering the calls in both offices said that, while they could not speak for the state representative, she had voted against similar bills introduced in the house and they expect her to vote against SB 14.

We also called Rep. Romero’s Austin office and spoke to his chief of staff, Michael, who also said he could not speak for Romero but that Romero had also voted against similar measures in the House and that he expects him to vote against SB 14, too.

To voice your concerns over SB 14 and the state’s attempt to interfere with private decisions on personal medical care, contact your state representative today. If you know your state rep, check here to find their contact information. If you need to find out the name of your state rep and how to contact them, check here.

— Tammye Nash