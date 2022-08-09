On Tuesday, SiriusXM and six-time GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and author Brandi Carlile announced the launch of Brandi Carlile’s Somewhere Over the Radio, a monthly show available on The Spectrum (ch. 28). The show will premiere Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Carlile will curate the music, focusing on artists who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies.

In the premiere episode, Carlile is joined by her wife Catherine Carlile to share music from artists like Tracy Chapman, Elton John, Antony And The Johnsons, Arlo Parks, Indigo Girls, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dolly Parton and more. In between songs, she will engage in conversation about the music with her guests.

“This show is about the impact that LGBTQIA + artists have made on the world, the spiritual realm, and certainly our family through the transcendence of music,” Carlile said in a press release. “Queer artists and pioneers have given my wife and I everything that we have including each other. Let’s shine a little light on queer excellence today.”

Brandi Carlile’s Somewhere Over the Radio premieres Wednesday with new episodes airing the first Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. ET on The Spectrum.

Alex Chapman to drop “LFG” this month

Get ready for this new nightlub anthem by the “gay Calvin Harris.”

Following his collaboration with pop singer Kim Petras for “Horsey,” dance-pop artist and queer DJ Alex Chapman will release his new single “LFG” featuring Chloe Angelides on Aug. 16. The new song was announced on Tuesday.

The single comes off the heels of Chapman’s recent appearance at NYC Pride’s Pride Island where he performed as the events DJ.

Concert Calendar

Aug. 19: Lorelei K, Helium Queens at The Kessler.

Aug. 23: Lady Gaga at Globe Life Field.

Aug. 23: Lyle Lovett at Bass Hall.

Aug. 30: Duran Duran at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 10: The Killers at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Taylor Dayne at The Colony Five Star Complex.

Sept. 13: Sueco, Killboy at Trees.

Sept. 14: Rufus Wainwright at the Majestic Theatre.

Sept. 15: Ben Platt at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Sept. 16: Brothers Osborne at Billy Bob’s Texas.

Sept. 28: Florence and the Machine at Toyota Music Factory.

Sept. 30: Elton John at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 8: Jukebox the Ghost, Corook at Trees.

Oct. 10: Carly Rae Jepsen at the South Side Ballroom.

Oct. 12: Lil Nas X at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 21: Indigo Girls at Granada Theater.

Oct. 28: Lizzo at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 6: Demi Lovato at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Nov. 25: Judas Priest, Queensryche at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Nov. 27: Alaska Thunderfuck at Trees.

Dec. 12: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme at The Majestic Theatre.

2023

Feb. 17: Trixie and Katya Live at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

–Rich Lopez