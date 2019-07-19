The iconic rock band Queen has undergone a huge renaissance in the last year. Despite the death of lead singer Freddie Mercury nearly 30 years ago from complication due to AIDS, the band has continued packing arenas, only with American Idol runner-up Adam Lambert on vocals. And with the huge success of last year’s biopic Bohemian Rhapsody (including four Oscars and a Queen performance at the Academy Awards), they have never been hotter. A national tour kicked off last week (pictured), and Queen arrives in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday for The Rhapsody Tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. See you there!

— Arnold Wayne Jones