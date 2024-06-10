Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday. Add these to your Memorial Day pool party playlist.

Orville Peck teams up with Kylie and Diplo for new single

Last week, country artist Orville Peck release new single “Midnight Ride” — a collaboration with Kylie Minogue and DJ/producer Diplo. The song premiered during Minogue’s headline set at OUTLOUD Festival at WeHo Pride on June 2, where Peck appeared as a surprise guest. The song is the latest release from Peck’s upcoming Stampede Vol. 1 album.

“Doing this song with Kylie and Diplo was a dream come true,” Peck said in a press release. “Kylie was the first person I asked to be on Stampede because I knew exactly the kind of magic we could all make together.”

“Midnight Ride” is Peck’s first new release since Stampede Vol. 1, the first collection of duets he has recorded with Willie Nelson, Elton John, Noah Cyrus, Midland, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff and Bu Cuaron. Among the tracklist is his cover of “Cowboys Are Frequently, Secretly Fond of Each Other” with Nelson.

Peck is currently on tour however no dates in Dallas have yet to be announced.

Watch the lyric video for “Midnight Ride” below:

DJ/Producer Alex Chapman drops new single with Uffie

Troye Sivan and Kim Petras collaborator released a new song for Pride featuring Uffie. He recently sold out the popular Gov Ball in Los Angeles where he premiered the track.

Listen to “Stay the Weekend” below:

Proceeds from queer recording artist Cassie Taylor’s new single benefit trans communities

Last week, singer Cassie Taylor released her latest single and music video “DEADNAME (Find You)” featuring BIPOC trans artists Cuee and Dante Foley. The track follows the story of a trans man on a journey toward self-love with instrumentation by trans drummer Dante Foley and verses by trans rapper Cuee.

Taylor has partnered with Point of Pride, a nonprofit that provides trans people with access to life-changing, gender-affirming health and wellness services. Half of the song’s proceeds will be donated to the organization which will give members of the trans and nonbinary communities access to their official telehealth partners Folx and Plume and toward purchasing gender-affirming shapewear from trans-owned companies including gc2b, Origami Customs and urBasics. The remaining 50 percent of proceeds will go to the trans musicians involved, Cuee and Dante Foley.

Watch the video below:

