We’ve written about lack of maintenance at 4123 Cedar Springs, formerly known as ilume, before and we continue to hear from current residents.

One resident sent pictures of black mold in his apartment with the following description of conditions and a near arrest

“My dogs and I have been living with a leak under my tub for 3 months,” he wrote. “I have a closet that has been soaking wet for 3 months. I have mold and hundreds of flies. The odor has been awful.

“These people have refused to help me. It’s been 3 months since I first reached out to them. Last night the odor and the flies were horrible.

“The dogs and I were in the gym. I set up my air mattress and we were going to sleep there. I messaged them this let them know. They called the cops and we were almost arrested. Three cops showed up and told us to sleep outside. They were real dicks about it.

“Today I was to meet with the manager. I’m showed up but he refused to come out of the office. He called the cops on me again. I was told to leave and not come back.

“I do not know what I’m supposed to do now. Any suggestions?? Thank you.”

— David Taffet