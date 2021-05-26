The Party for Socialism and Liberation is holding a “My Body, My Choice!” rally tomorrow (Thursday, May 27) at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1500 Marilla St., to support reproductive rights for everyone in Texas.

The rally comes in response to Gov. Greg Abbott having signed into law SB 8, a near total ban on abortion in the state. PSL leaders call the law “extreme” and a “draconian attack on reproductive rights.”

SB 8 bans abortion at six weeks, which is just two weeks past a missed period, when many people don’t yet know they are pregnant. It makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

The new law also “encourages intimidation” through a provision which allows private citizens to sue an abortion provider or person who “aids and abets” another person in accessing an abortion or “intends” to help an abortion patient, PSL leaders noted.

SB 8 is set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

“Join us in the fight against this oppressive law,” PSL leaders urged in a press release. “Come out and show your solidarity for abortion access. Without access there is no choice!”

This event will be a rally and speak-out. Childcare will be provided.

— Tammye Nash