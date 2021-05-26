From kickball groups to gay camper collectives, this week’s episode is all about different LGBTQ+ hobbies and recreational groups. Who knew there was a Gay running group formed in 1983 in Philly or an outdoor camping enthusiast non-profit linking up like-minded gay campers. Joined by our guest Guest Justin Yoder of LGBTOutdoors, we break down the meet-ups worth giving your weekend over to. Come on, get outside hunz!