Cock du Soleil boxers from Shinesty, above. These awning-stripe orange and teal boxers are labeled “ball hammocks” by creator Shinesty, and there’s a reason why — the front pouch cups you gently like Joey Tribiani’s tailor, giving lift, but you look good from the backside, too.

For you, your dad or your daddy, some Prideful ideas for Father’s Day

Is it a coincidence that Father’s Day falls during Gay Pride Month? Scores of gay daddies (and gay dads) might wonder. But there’s no reason you can’t be supportive of your supportive papa… or generous to the older man in your life. Here are some items for the active man, especially one with a queer streak or a penchant for Pride event.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Poison Apple men’s leggings from Kapow Meggings. Nothing will catch more eyes than one of the metallic meggings from Kapow, and we were instantly drawn to these neon standouts, which include a back pocket for carrying your cell phone or some cash while on a run… or at a Pride event.

Highlighter Yellow Workout Essentials Gado bag from Delgado NYC. Designed and made-to-order by hand here in North Texas, the variety of carry-alls by gay-run Delgado NYC, including the Sweat line, perfectly created for the gym with a waterproof inner pouch, oil cloth bottom and non-rust plastic zippers so your phone and wallet won’t get ruined in the locker room.

Party Lights running belt from SPI, above. When your dad wants to go for a jog, or just doesn’t want to be encumbered by stuff in his pockets, the running belts from SPI offer stylish options, easily stretching to hold a cell phone, house key and money clip while looking fashion forward.

Pot of Gold fanny pack with suspenders from Tipsy Elves. You and your daddy will be prepared for any outing with the Pride collection from Tipsy Elves, especially the versatile pairing of suspenders and fully-loaded utility fanny pack.

Dad Bod Burger from Rodeo Goat Ice House. Maybe pops just wants a card, some Old Spice and a meal with his kid. Then we suggest the aptly-named Dad Bod Burger, an all-natural 44 Farms beef patty topped with a fried mac-and-cheese patty, bacon, Fresno-chile mayo, arugula, pickled and queso. The offer is good all day Sunday.