A Pride event in Arlington over the weekend was hit with protesters that one attendee caught on video and posted to Reddit.

The protesters accuse the attendees of being pedophiles, although the Disney Pride brunch was for 21 and up only. They may have been conflating the event with a family-friendly, no alcohol served drag show that took place at a bar on Cedar Springs Road last week.

Protesters were claiming they were not allowing people to pass, and at the end of the video, the person recording the incident called 911. In reality, Arlington police had the protestors cordoned off to a small area across the street. Organizers of the sold out Pride brunch had already been in touch with Arlington police who responded quickly. While there was a lot of big talk about fighting and defending Texas, no one was injured.

— David Taffet