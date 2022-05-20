Photographer Deni Baker shares Grayson County Pride Prom images

Grayson Pride recently hosted its 2022 Pride Prom, a celebration for people of all ages, at Pecan Grove Park West in Sherman. Photographer Deni Baker was there to capture the excitement and has shared photos from the event with Dallas Voice.

As you enjoy the photos, remember that Grayson County Pride 2022 is set for Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., also at Pecan Grove West Park, located at 3200 Canyon Creek Drive in Sherman. This annual event is a free, family-friendly festival organized by Grayson County Pride “to include, respect, celebrate and provide resources for our LGBTQ+ community.”

The Pride festival will include local vendors and small businesses, entertainment and bands at the main pavilion, food trucks, a water slide, a Grayson County Pride merch pop-up shop and more. Visit Facebook.com/GraysonPride for more information.

— From Staff Reports

View more Prom Night Images