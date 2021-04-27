Prism Health North Texas will be one of the largest U.S. sites for IMPOWER 22, a study for a new form of PrEP medication designed for women and transgender men. In collaboration with Merck and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the study will have large numbers of participants in sub-Saharan Africa, where women and girls are at extremely high risk of contracting HIV.

Currently two PrEP drugs — Truvada and Descovy — are on the market. Descovy has not been studied in large-scale clinical trials in women or transgender men, limiting them to one option for a pre-exposure prophylaxis treatment.

The trial medication is called Islatravir, a once-monthly oral tablet.

Who can participate?

Cisgender women aged 18-45 who do not have HIV, have been sexually active with at least one male partner in the past 30 days, are not in a mutually monogamous relationship with a recently tested HIV-negative partner and meet at least one of the following criteria are candidates for this study:

Infrequent use of condoms during sex with one or more partners of unknown HIV status who are bisexual men or men who use intraveneous drugs.

In an ongoing sexual relationship with an HIV-positive partner.

Diagnosed with syphilis, gonorrhea, or chlamydia in the past six months.

How can someone participate:

Fill out an interest form online at Prism Health North Texas.

Participants will be compensated for their time and all study medication and study-related tests will be provided at no cost.

— David Taffet