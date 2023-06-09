The Dallas Arboretum celebrates the retirement of CEO Mary Brinigar tonight, June 9, with her retirement dinner, and celebrates Pride on June 10-11 with Pride in Bloom.

Shawn Jackson had been name acting CEO. The 10-year employee of the Arboretum said she’s devoted to DEI initiatives. Brinigar has been accused of discrimination by several employees and former employees and several lawsuits remain pending.

Jackson said, “I went to make sure staff feels like it belongs here,” To that end, she’s done things like extend family memberships to all current employees and she’s worked in all positions throughout the facility to understand operations and give the signal that every position is important. She said she wants to be transparent.

Pride in Bloom takes place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Dallas Way President Robert Emery opens the event at 10 a.m. with a welcome keynote.

Among the other highlights are a performance by the Turtle Creek Chorale at 1 p.m. and the Women’s Chorus of Dallas at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. Nathan Ratliff on piano and Justin Cash on acoustic guitar and Heather Knox performs at various times during the day. On Sunday, Scott Ayers, DJ Dezi 5 and Darlene Richelle are among the performers.

A vendor market offers goods for sale both days. Community groups will also be on hands. A family picnic, Pride floral selfies, chef demonstrations and more are planned.

And of course there are the floral displays throughout the garden.

Board member and committee chair David Sassano said Pride in Bloom has presold more tickets than have ever been presold to an Arboretum event in the facility’s history.

— David Taffet