For the first time ever, the LGBTQ Pride flag is being flown at the Fritz G. Lanham Federal Building, 819 Taylor St., in Fort Worth. This is the first year that all 12 regions for the GSA have had a Pride flag flying at their regional headquarters.

The Pride flag — the inclusive version that has the brown and black stripes for racial inclusion and the pink, white and blue stripes of the transgender Pride flag — has been flying on the back porch side of the building, facing Throckmorton Street, during Pride Month. And this week, Region 7 of the General Services Administration hosted its second annual Pride Month program.

— Tammye Nash