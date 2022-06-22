Drag queen, RuPaul Drag Race alum, co-host of HBO’s We’re Here and Paris, Texas native D.J. “Shangela” Pierce announced her upcoming 2022 U.S. tour on Tuesday. Produced by Live Nation, the 10-city tour kicks off Oct. 18 in Washington, DC, before hitting up her homestate in December.

Shangela’s Fully Lit Tour will visit the Majestic Theatre on Dec. 1 and then the Paramount Theatre in Austin and the Bayou Music Center in Houston on Dec. 2 and 3 respectively.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday here.

– Rich Lopez