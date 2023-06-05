Let’s all go to the movies. Especially to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema which is celebrating Pride Month with film screenings and special events that highlight the community while also supporting it as well. s impact on the film industry and support its most vulnerable members. This June, all mobile and online ticket orders will include the opportunity for guests to donate to The Trevor Project with each ticket purchase. Alamo Drafthouse will match guest donations up to $5,000.

“Cinema is for everyone. Alamo Drafthouse is for everyone, and we want to say as loudly as we can that our theaters will always be a safe space for our friends in the LGBTQ+ community,” Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema said in a press release last week. “We’re so proud to support The Trevor Project in their vital mission and to share these outstanding films that we consider to be essential viewing with our guests.”

The Pride at Alamo Drafthouse programming series of both classics, cult faves and modern films will include the following: Cabaret, Pink Flamingos, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Moonlight and The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie party. A special cocktail menu will also be available at all films playing throughout the series, with a portion of each drink purchased benefiting The Trevor Project.

With films that run the full spectrum of the queer experience, we’re damn proud to showcase these exceptional films – no matter the month.

Alamo Drafthouse DFW is also launching its first ever Drag Brunch screening series with the ‘90s film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. The screening is scheduled for Sunday and will feature the current Miss Gay Texas America, Kylee O’Hara Fatale as the host and with a special performance. Quite a month already for Fatale. Not only did she recently wrap up her series The Queer Off, she was one of the grand marshals at Sunday’s Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade.

Later drag brunch screenings will feature Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Birdcage, Rocketman, But I’m a Cheerleader, Victor/Victoria and The Babadook.

See the full schedule for the Pride Month series here

Might as well have some style going when you head to the theater. Alamo has also released new Pride merch available for purchase in theaters with $5 of each item going toward The Trevor Project. Items include a bucket hat, t-shirts, a tote bag and enamel pin all featuring Pride art designed by Grace Svoboda of Alamo Drafthouse.

