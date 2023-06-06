The Health Equity Research Group at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, led by Dr. Irene Tami-Maury, is currently conducting its 2023 UTHealth PRIDE Study, and is asking for LGBTQ Texans across the state to participate.

The study is aimed at “identifying lifestyle-related risk factors for cancer and chronic conditions among self-identified LGBTQ+ individuals.” Data has been collected among sexual and gender minority groups since 2014 at the Houston Pride Festival and through an anonymous online survey. “Our findings will be critical for designing and implementing SGM-tailored interventions and educational programs to prevent and control chronic conditions among this at-risk population,” a press release announcing the study explained. “Now more than ever it is important that, as LGBTQ+ people, we are given the best resources that fit our needs and desires.”

Participants must self-identify as LGBTQ+, be at least 18 years old, read and speak English and/or Spanish and currently resident in Texas to be eligible.

Click here or scan the bar code above to take the survey.

— Tammye Nash