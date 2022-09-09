Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 10: Shreveport Pride

People Acting for Change and Equality hold Pride in the Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, Shreveport. PACELouisiana.org.

• Through Sept. 11: Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Theater veteran Terry Martin returns to the stage in this Tennessee Williams drama by The Classics Theatre Project. The Addison Theater Center, 15650 Addison Road. TheClassicsTheatreProject.com.

• Sept 12-18: Pride in Dallas

Bringing a Pride celebration back to Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Sept. 14: Rufus Wainwright

The singer continues his Judy journey with his new tour that brings him to downtown Dallas. At the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Doors at 6:30 p.m. AXS.com.

• Sept. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Sept. 15: Ben Platt

The Dear Evan Hanson star makes his crossover into pop music and is on the road for forever singing his way into hearts once again at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. Doors at 7 p.m. AXS.com.

• Sept. 15-18: Grapefest

The largest consumer-judged wine competition in the U.S. Live entertainment. Free admission on Thursday and before 5 p.m. on Friday. GrapevineTexasUSA.com

• Sept. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Sept. 16-18: Artexpo Dallas

Gay artist Jumper Maybach is among the artists whose work will appear at Artexpo Dallas at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. RedwoodArtGroup.com/artexpo-dallas. $20 in advance. $25 at the door.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

North Texas Pride Foundation holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. NorthTexasPride.com.

• Sept. 17: Texas Latino Pride

Eighth annual music festival from 3-9 p.m. at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave.

TexasLatinoPride.org.

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 17: Rise pool party

DJ Guy Scheiman and Purple Party takes it back to where Rise began at the Crowne Plaza Downtown, 1015 Elm St. at 1 p.m. PurpleFoundation.org.

• Sept. 17: Disco Divas Gaybingo

It’s time to boogie over to Cedar Springs for Disco Divas Gaybindo at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Sept. 17: Bruce Wood Dance

Bruce Wood Dance opens its season with Homecoming at the W.E. Scott Theatre, 1300 Gendy St., Fort Worth.

• Sept. 18: Pride in Dallas

Kirk Myers-Hill is the Grand Marshal for the Parade on Cedar Springs with emcees Cassie Nova, Chanel LaMasters and Brandon Michael. PrideInDallas.org.

• Sept. 18: Spectrum Tea Dance

Purple Foundation presents Spectrum with music by Rodolfo Bravat and Tyler Moore at 4 p.m. on the S4 patio, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. PurpleFoundation.org.

• Sept. 18: Angel Stakes

A casino night benefiting The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center. Theme is secret agents vs. Lucifer Morningstar. Suggested dress is tuxedos, ball gowns, Bond-girl bombshells and angels and demons fantasy at 6 p.m. at Haltom Theater, 5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City. Tickets $25-300 vailable on Eventbrite.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St. Tickets at PositiviTea2022.eventbrite.com.

• Through Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Through Sept. 18: Rent

North Texas Performing Arts presents Jonathan Larson’s classic Rent, a contemporary take on La Boheme about struggling artists in New York’s East Village during the HIV/AIDS epidemic. NTPARep.org.

• Through Sept. 19: La Cage aux Folles

Head way up north to the burbs for this fab musical by Harvey Fierstein. Lakeside Community Theatre, 6303 Main St. The Colony. LCTTheColony.com.

• Sept. 20: Faces of LGBT History

The Dallas Way presents faces of LGBTQ+ history from 5-7 p.m.at the H. Paxton Moore Fine Art Gallery, Dallas College, El Centro campus, 801 Main St.

• Sept. 22-25: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Alliance’s Beyond Vanilla weekend starts with a meet-and-greet at the Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave. on Thursday. BeyondVanilla.org.

• Sept. 23-25: Rainbow Roundup

Camping trip to Jellystone Park, 2301 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson. Info at Facebook.com/rainbowroundup.

• Sept. 24: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Sept. 24: Abilene Pride

Parade downtown at 2 p.m. and festival at 3 p.m. at Nelson Park Festival Gardens, ES 11th and Loop 322, Abilene.

• Sept. 24: Drag the Vote Show

The Nuns of Texas Abbey of the Third Coming presents Drag the Vote Show and auction at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• Sept. 25: Miss LifeWalk

The Summer of LifeWalk wraps up with the annual Miss LifeWalk Pageant at The Rose Room.

• Through Sept. 25: Big Scary Animals

Theatre Three presents local playwright Matt Lyle’s comedy about an older white couple who move into a gay neighborhood. 2688 Laclede St. #120. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• Through Sept. 25: Clue

Based on the movie which was inspired by the board game, this farce meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 28: Legal Planning for LGBTQ Communities

If you or someone you know is experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, it’s never too early to put legal plans in place. Join the Alzheimer’s Association and attorney Lorie Burch for What’s Your Plan?: Legal Planning for LGBTQ Communities from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Zoom. You’ll learn about the signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia, how to approach concerns about cognitive changes and important legal and estate planning considerations for LGBTQ communities. Register at https://alz-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMkdeqorjIuG93u_y6x25Ctizl8iSOSHfiS

• Sept. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Matteo Lane

Queer comedian headlines the Addison Improv with five performances in three days. 4989 Beltline Road. MatteoLaneComedy.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 29: Screams

Halloween theme park with five haunted houses, a haunted cemetery, live entertainment and more is open Friday and Saturday through October at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. $42. ScreamsPark.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 29-Nov. 30: Autumn Equinox

A late-night adult circus scene and immersive theater experience filled with feats of danger and debauchery opens at 9 p.m. Previews begin on Sept. 20. The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 30: Randy Rainbow

Emmy nominee Randy Rainbow’s The Pink Glasses Tour comes to Texas Trust CU Theatre. Tickets at AXS.com.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Fairway to Equality

Calcutta, caddy and team auction on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Golf tournament on Saturday at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road, Carrollton. $125 individual, $500 foursome. RSVP at HRC.im/fte.

• Sept. 30: Business and Community Excellence Awards luncheon

The LGBT Chamber presents business excellence awards. In addition, Reps. Julie Johnson and Jessica Gonzalez will be recognized. The luncheon takes place at the Warwick Merose Hotel, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave. Tickets at LGBTQChamber.net/BACE22.

• Sept. 30: Texas Trans Pride

Prism Health North Texas, Arttitude and Transgender Pride of Dallas celebrate the trans community of North Texas with resource information, STI and HIV testing, gender affirming items and performances by entertainers of trans experience from around Texas and featuring Kerri Colby of RuPaul’s Drag Race. S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 1: TITUS/DANCE UNBOUND

The Gibney Company makes its Texas debut with TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND. The company is led by out choreographer Gina Gibney, who also founded the company, the performance opens the T/DU season at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. TITAS.org.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Magnolia at the Modern: Loving Highsmith

The film looks at the life of the lesbian American author Patricia Highsmith, based on her diaries and notebooks and the intimate reflections of her lovers, friends, and family. Focusing on the Fort Worth-born Highsmith’s quest for love and her troubled identity, the film sheds new light on her life and writing. The Modern, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth. TheModern.org.

• Sept. 30-Oct. 16: The Cake

A baker has to make the tough decision of making a wedding cake for a same-sex ceremony – when the person getting married is someone close to her. Theatre Arlington, 305 W. Main St. TheatreArlington.org.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 2: Mary J. Blige

The queen of hip-hop soul performs at Dickey’s Arena, Fort Worth.

• Oct. 2: Vampire Court of Dallas

Public meeting to answer questions, build public support and update members on current goings on from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 4-5: Yom Kippur

Holiday begins and ends at sunset.

• Oct. 4: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 4: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Oct. 6: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Oct. 8: Pride Frisco Inaugural Block Party

Family-friendly, food trucks, entertainment, vendors, face painting, games at Pride Frisco’s inaugural Block Party from noon-4 p.m. at Grace Avenue UMC, 3521 Main St., Frisco.

• Oct. 8: Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

DFW Human Rights Campaign Federal Club and the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce invite you to an eventful dinner sponsored by individual hosts. Dinner locations are secret and you never know where you might end up. Guests will then go to another secret location for dessert, cocktails and a silent auction. $75 before Sept. 1. $85 after. RSVP at gsctd22.eventbrite.com.

• Oct. 8: Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The 17th annual DanceAfrica Festival and Marketplace from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park.

• Oct. 8: Paul Taylor Dance Company

The Eisemann Center presents the Paul Taylor Dance Company, 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson. EisemannCenter.com.

• Oct. 8-9: That 70s Show

The Turtle Creek Chorale breaks Sean’s rule — don’t sing along — with a 70s singalong at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at SMU McFarlin Auditorium. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Oct. 10: Indigenous Peoples Day

• Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day

• Oct. 11: Texas LGBTQ Unity Conference

The Unity Conference, themed “Reigniting Allyship through Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” brings together distinguished LGBTQ leaders who address topics regarding leadership, professional development, community building and career advancement. Attendees will leave with a better understanding of the LGBTQ+ climate, equipping organizations to build fully inclusive workplaces and boost their competitive edge. Black trans activist Raquel Willis is the featured speaker. W Hotel, 200 Lavaca St., Austin. Register at https://www.nationaldiversitycouncilregistration.org/tx/lgbtq/2022.

• Oct. 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Oct. 13-30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’s funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Oct. 13-Nov. 13: Young Frankenstein

The musical Mel Brooks musical is produced by Theatre Three in partnership with Fort Worth’s Circle Theatre and directed by Joel Ferrell with music direction by Cody Dry. Theatre3Dallas.com.

• Oct. 14: Burgers & Burgundy

DIFFA event with chef John Tesar to raise money for HIV services in Dallas from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at one.bidpal.net/burgers2022/welcome.

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 16: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Suffrage Cantata by The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. TheWomensChorusofDallas.com.

• Oct. 17: Spirit Day

• Oct. 20: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Oct. 21: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Oct. 25: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 1: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Nov. 1: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Nov. 3: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Nov. 3: Glitz at the Ritz

Fundraiser for TACA featuring Broadway actor Erich Bergen with food by Dean Fearing at 6 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, 2121 McKinney Ave.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 9: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 11-13: Elf

The Christmas favorite is performed at Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Nov. 17: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Nov. 17: Wreath Collection

Sale of Christmas wreaths benefits the work of DIFFA.

• Nov. 18: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Nov. 19: Equality Texas Gala

Somewhere Over the Rainbow is the theme for the fourth Equality Texas Gala from 6-9 p.m. at the AT&T Conference Center, 1900 University Ave., Austin.

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29-Dec.4: My Fair Lady

The Lincoln Center production of the Lerner and Loewe musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

In recognition of World AIDS Day, AIDS Outreach Center presents Red Ribbon Gala featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction at The Ashton Depot, 1501 Jones St., Fort Worth. AOC.org.

• Dec. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels

Uptown Players’ new season begins with this unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom all set to the songs by The Go-Go’s. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Dec. 6-25: Six

The musical Six about the six wives of Henry the Eighth at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Dec. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

MARCH

• March 16-19: TBRU 27

Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency.

APRIL

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction.