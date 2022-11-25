Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 29-Dec.4: My Fair Lady

The Lincoln Center production of the Lerner and Loewe musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Through Nov. 30: Autumn Equinox

A late-night adult circus scene and immersive theater experience filled with feats of danger and debauchery opens at 9 p.m. Previews begin on Sept. 20. The Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Nov. 30: Red Ribbon

Tree lighting and candlelight vigil to show support for those living with HIV and remembering those lost. Performance by The Women’s Chorus of Dallas. Testing. Vigil led by the Rev. Neil Thomas from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 1: Red Ribbon Gala

In recognition of World AIDS Day, AIDS Outreach Center presents Red Ribbon Gala featuring dinner, dancing, live entertainment and a silent auction at The Ashton Depot, 1501 Jones St., Fort Worth at 7 p.m. AOC.org.

• Dec. 1: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join AIDS Services Dallas as it cuts the red ribbon at the most recent multi-family housing development and expansion of affordable housing units in Dallas. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 511 N. Lancaster Ave.

• Dec. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Dec. 1: Prism Health World AIDS Day

A Christmas tree reserved for Prism Health will be ready do decorate from 5-8 p.m. at Exall Park, 1355 Adair St. RSVP by Nov 28 to Terry Walker at terry.walker@prismntx.org.

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day Celebration on Cedar Springs

AIN is hosting a World AIDS Day event at Out of The Closet, 3920 Cedar Springs Road, at 5:40 p.m. Participants will gather outside the shop before walking to the Legacy of Love monument for a moment of silence and then returning to Out of The Closet for the Cedar Springs Wine Walk. AIDS Healthcare Foundation and Impulse Dallas are also participating. See the Facebook event page for details.

• Dec. 2: Sandra Bernhard

Comedian/performer/actress and co-star of American Horror Story season 11, Sandra Bernhard, performs at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave. SandraBernhard.com.

• Dec. 2: Kind Clinic HIV testing day

The Kind Clinic located inside Walgreens on Cedar Springs Road at Oaklawn Ave. offers free HIV testing in honor of World AIDS Day from noon-9 p.m.

• Dec. 2-18: Head Over Heels

Uptown Players’ new season begins with this unpredictable Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle’s prophecy of doom all set to the songs by The Go-Go’s. At the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. UptownPlayers.org.

• Dec. 3: Lost Souls Holiday Toy Drive

Lost Souls Rugby Football Clubs’s season of service holiday toy drive benefits the children of Adelfa Callejo Elementary School. Bring unwrapped gifts to theRound-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road from 1-4 p.m.

• Dec. 3: Magnificat

Credo Community Choir of Dallas is joined by choirs from the University of Texas at Dallas for Magnificat, a large-scale work for massed choir, orchestra, and soloists by Dallas-based composer, Taylor Scott Davis at the Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. at 7:30 p.m.

• Dec. 5: Cassie’s Freakmas Show

Cassie’s Freakmas Show benefits the children of Sam Houston Elementary School. Cash gifts and unwrapped toys will go to make sure every child at the school receives a present for the holiday. Checks can be made to Sam Houston Secret Santa Project. 9 p.m. at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 5: Stonewall Holiday Gathering

With the midterm elections behind us, it’s time to party. The event will feature a keynote speaker to be announced, a lifetime achievement award and the announcement of a new scholarship program, The Stonewall Future Leaders Fund. From 6-10 p.m. at XOXO Dining Room, 3121 Ross Ave. Early bird tickets purchased by Nov. 18 are $75. Gen admission $100. StonewallDemocratsOf Dallas.org.

• Dec. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the cars out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Dec. 6: Let’s Do Dinner

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Dinner takes place the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at El Fenix, 6391 Camp Bowie Blvd Ridglea #6, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Dec. 6-25: Six

The musical Six about the six wives of Henry the Eighth at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 11: Christmas stocking auction

The 23rd annual Christmas Stocking Auction benefiting Legacy Cares at 7 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. To donate baskets or stockings, contact auction@roundupsaloon.com.

• Dec. 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 15: Let’s Do Lunch

Coalition for Aging LGBT’s Let’s Do Lunch takes place the third Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Lupe’s Tex Mex Grill, 2200 Airport Freeway #505, Bedford.

• Dec. 16: Mustache Envy

Mustache Envy drag and queerlesque performs upstairs every third Friday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. at 9:30 p.m. MustacheEnvy.com.

• Dec. 17: The Teddy Bear Party

Equality Texas, Family Equality and Cook Children’s Medical Center are beneficiaries of this year’s Teddy Bear Party. Tickets are $100 and a teddy bear. Echo Lounge, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• Dec. 17: Turtle Creek Chorale holiday concert

The Turtle Creek Chorale ends its 42nd season with “All You Need Is Love” at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 503 N. Central Expressway, Richardson. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Dec. 17: Holiday Gala with Patti LaBelle

Dallas Southern Pride presents a holiday gala with special guest Patti LaBelle benefiting Abounding Prosperity from 8-11 p.m. at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $100. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 17: Naughty or Nice

Dallas Southern Pride presents its annual holiday party featuring Kash Doll benefiting Abounding Prosperity from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $25. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 18: Gospel brunch

Dallas Southern Pride presents a gospel brunch at noon at the Fairmont Hotel, 1717 Akard St. $75. Tickets at Ticketor.com.

• Dec. 18-26: Hanukkah

• Dec. 19: Turtle Creek Chorale holiday concert

The Turtle Creek Chorale ends its 42nd season with “All You Need Is Love” at 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 11: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Through Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Jan. 15-22: Aspen Gay Ski Week

• Jan. 19-21: Legally Blonde

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Legally Blonde. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 18-29: The Lion King

The Disney musical comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Jan. 24-Feb. 5: Pretty Woman

Broadway Dallas presents Pretty Woman: The Musical to Fair Park Music Hall. Tickets at BroadwayDallas.org.

• Jan. 25: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 4: Love Equality

An evening of fun and celebration benefiting Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105. $100 at the door. $75 if purchased by Jan. 4. EqualityTexas.org.

• Feb. 7-12: Pretty Woman

The musical version of the hit film comes to Bass Hall, 5225 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• Feb. 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Feb. 16-March 5: Native Gardens

You can’t choose your neighbors in this contemporary comedy where cultures and gardens clash, turning well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Feb. 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

MARCH

• March 2-4: On Your Feet!

Broadway at the Center presents the story of Gloria Estefan. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• March 2-12: Silver Foxes

Uptown Players presents a premiere by Golden Girls writers James Berg and Stan Zimmerman about three older queer men who save their best friend from his facility. Presented on the Theatre Three stage. UptownPlayers.org.

• March 8: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 16-19: TBRU 27: Deadly Sins

Dallas Bears presents TBRU 27: Deadly Sins. Texas Bear Round Up returns to the Hyatt Regency. TBRU.org.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

Live Out Loud is this year’s theme for this year’s 5K walk that steps off from Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

• March 28-April 2: Annie

Broadway at the Bass presents Annie. The sun will come out tomorrow. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

APRIL

• April 1: Toast to Life

80s Icons is the theme of the 25th annual Toast to Life benefiting Resource Center with DJ Blake Ward from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 6-8: Anastasia

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Anastasia. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 7-30: Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take favorite storybook characters and bring them together in this classic musical. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 18-30: Tootsie

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 20-23: Broadway Our Way 2023

Uptown Players annual fundraiser written and directed by B.J. Cleveland. Kalita Humphries Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

• April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

• April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

MAY

• May 4-8: Purple Party

Save the date for PPW23. PurpleFoundation.org.

• May 9-14: Tootsie

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• May 11-13: Fiddler on the Roof

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

• May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

JUNE

• June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

• June 27-July 2: Hadestown

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

• June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.