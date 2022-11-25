Meet Cleopatra, the queen of cat condo! Actually, she is a somewhat timid little kitty who is hoping for the perfect home while she waits at the SPCA of Texas. Cleopatra is almost 4 years old and weighs a mere 7 pounds. She is covered in a regal black coat with big yellow eyes. She was seized from an animal cruelty case back in May, so her starting out point in life was a little shaky. Her ideal home will be calm and serene while she adjusts to the new environment. Rambunctious kiddos can be very frightening for her, so a home with children over 12 who can be respectful of a cat’s needs is best.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.