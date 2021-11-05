Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Nov. 5: Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business & Community Excellence Awards Luncheon will be virtual. LGBTChamberFoundation.org/awards.

• Nov. 5: Little Black Dress

It’s time for you and your friends to help choose the best little black dress at Fashion Cited’s preview party, benefiting Legal Hospice of Texas. The event’s theme borrows from Dia De Los Muertos, and those who buy tickets in advance will receive a cotton mask designed for the evening. Supplies are limited! Benefits Legal Hospice of Texas. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at SMU Law Library. LegalHospice.org/events.

• Nov. 6: Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown visits the Theatre at Grand Prairie with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for two hours of entertainment including “things i’ve never been allowed to do on TV.” Tickets go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.

• Nov. 6-7: Metropolis LGBTQ Empowerment Expo

Hear poets, leaders, visionaries and speakers challenge our minds with the power of words from literary works to thought provoking perspectives. See the work of visual artists and performers. Panel discussions and inspirational presentations that explore our history and celebrate movements and milestones. Health and wellness. Shopping. Noon-7 p.m. Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Grapevine. Free with RSVP at Eventbrite.com/e/metropolis-lgbtq-empowerment-expo-tickets-154158561407.

• Nov. 6-7: Global Village Market

Global Village Market is an outreach of Greenland Hills UMC. Shoppers can buy napkins from a sewing school in Eastern Congo, tamales from Emanuel Community Center, donate to help train residents of South Dallas to install solar technology, and buy handmade ornaments that fund wells in the developing world. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday noon-3 p.m. Greenland Hills United Methodist Church, 5835 Penrose Ave.

• Nov. 10: Stacey Abrams

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams holds an evening of political insight and candid conversation. The Theater in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie at 7:30 p.m. $44.50-75. Tickets at axs.com/events/402706/a-conversation-with-stacey-abrams-tickets.

• Nov. 10: Gipsy Kings

Gipsy Kings at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 10: KAYTRANADA

The queer-identified and Grammy-winning DJ performs. Doors at 7 p.m. at the South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Botham Jean Blvd. southsideballroom.com.

• Nov. 10: Rubberband

Rubberband at Moody Performance Hall, 2530 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Nov. 11: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Nov. 11: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Drink & Draw. Grab a drink and put pencil to paper with this might themed around drawing and the collection from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Nov. 13: Black Tie Dinner

The 40th annual Black Tie Dinner will feature presentation of the Kuchling Award to Chris Luna and Veletta Lill, along with appearances and performances by Shangela Pierce, Josie Totah, Bobby Berk, Dana Goldberg, Niecy Nash, Todrick Hall and Michelle Visage. Get information at BlackTie.org.

• Nov. 13: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Nov. 13: John Wayne Grit Trail Run Fundraiser

Join Cowgirl Hall of Fame member and Grand Marshal Pam Minick in the fight against cancer by walking or running a 5K through the Fort Worth Stockyards and Trinity Trail to raise money for the John Wayne Cancer Foundation’s research, education and more. Gifts for all participants. Packets available Nov. 12, run is on Nov. 13 at 8 a.m. starting and ending at the John Wayne: An American Experience museum, 2501 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth, TX 76164. 949-631-8400. info@johnwayne.org. JohnWayne.org/pages/grit-series-general.

• Through Nov. 15: Early signup for Sin City Classic Golf in Las Vegas

Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA) is proud to once again sponsor the golf portion of this event. This year the 2 day event will be held at the Revere Golf Club — Concord course on Jan. 15-16. Sin City Classic is the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world. Please visit our Sin City Classic page at dsgadallas.org for all the information you will need to be able to join us in Fabulous Las Vegas.

• Nov. 18: Log Cabin Republicans

Sanjay Narayan, practicing attorney and Log Cabin supporter, speaks about Energy Policy: Actually Green and Reliable Sources of Energy. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m. Presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s. 3102 Oak Lawn Ave. Suite 144.

• Through Nov. 20: The Glass Menagerie

Tennessee Williams’ classic story of Amanda who dreams of her days as a debutante but has to deal with the reality of her loser kids. Circle Theatre, 230 W. 4th St. CircleTheatre.com.

• Nov. 21: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 23: Get Centered tour

Virtual Resource Center tour streams for free at 5 p.m. Registration required. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Nov. 25: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 26-Jan. 2: Enchant Christmas

Christmas light exhibit at Fair Park. EnchantChristmas.com.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 1: World AIDS Day

• Dec. 4: Reliant Lights Your Holidays

Reliant lights up the holiday season at the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents an evening of holiday magic and music. The Center’s campus will be lit with dazzling LED lights to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. The festival includes a holiday concert featuring Vinyl Countdown: A Tribute to Arena Rock, Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda, incredible projections on our venues, crafts for the kids, and, of course, Santa. Free. AT&T Performing Arts Center.ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 5: The Dallas Way brunch

Kay Wilkinson hosts a brunch to raise money for The Dallas Way’s UNT archives and for its Queer History South conference to be held in February. Rob Emery will match all money collected during the brunch. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. To attend, contact RobEmery@me.com.

• Dec. 9: PFLAG Dallas

Virtual support meeting for parents, family and friends of LGBTQ people meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Register for link at PFLAGDallas.org.

• Dec. 9: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Local & Legendary: Learn all about legendary Fort Worth artists Scott and Stuart Gentling and see if you can iitate their watercolor style from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 10: Release

Blake Baker and Bodhi Calagna invite you to RELEASE with a brand new mind-blowing audio-visual experience at Station 4 … and we’re turning it up a notch with more production, more visuals, and even bigger sound. Get ready for the biggest RELEASE ever from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

• Dec. 11: Queer Reads

Queer Reads is an online book club that meets the second Saturday of every month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register at dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/events/queer-reads-book-club-0.

• Dec. 17: LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Ries performs an evening of holiday classics and hits in her Home for the Holidays Christmas concert at the Winspear Opera House. ATTPAC.org.

• Dec. 17-19 Sure Stars Shining

The Turtle Creek Chorale wraps up its 41st season with a return to Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. for its holiday concert. Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 18-April 17: Sandy Rodriguez in Isolation

A selection of new works on paper conceived by the Los Angeles–based painter during her Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency in Southern California at the height of COVID-19. The exhibition features more than 30 landscapes, protest scenes, maps, and botanical studies, created using Rodriguez’s hand-processed inks and watercolors, which she derived from plants and mineral pigments native to the region. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. CarterMuseum.org.

• Dec. 20: Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman – A Christmas Symphony at 7:30 p.m. at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

Dec. 21: An Evening With David Archuleta

The evening will feature David singing many of his solo offerings, as well as a few selections with the men of the Turtle Creek Chorale. The TCC will also share some holiday favorites of their own at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Richardson, 503 N. Central Expy., Richardson. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Dec. 22-23: Pentatonix

Pentatonix: The Evergreen Christmas Tour 2021 at 7 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

• Dec. 31: NYE at the Round-Up Saloon

New Years Eve tickets are $20 in advance via Eventbrite and $30 at the door. VIP tables are $200 per table. The theme color is blue. Food will be catered by Flaming Grill BBQ and both dinner and breakfast will be served. At midnight, there will be a balloon cash drop. The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Through Jan 8.: Ciara Elle Bryant at The MAC

Ciara Elle Bryant’s Server: Love Ta, Love Ta Love Ya puts forth a dynamic culmination of the Dallas artist’s recent artistic projects. Encompassing each gallery space of The MAC, the exhibition serves as a visual bibliography of Bryant’s personal histories as they relate to the wider experience of being Black in America.The MAC, 1503 S. Ervay St. Opening reception Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m. The-MAC.org.

• Jan. 13: Second Thursdays at the Carter

Culture & Creation: Explore Sandy Rodriguez’s art she created during isolation while embracing nature in Joshua Tree National Park during 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth. Free. CarterMuseum.org.

FEBRUARY

• Through Feb. 6, 2022: Van Gogh and the Olive Groves

Co-organized by the DMA and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and making its world premiere at the DMA, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves is the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during his stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. Reunited for the first time, the paintings reveal Van Gogh’s passionate investigation of the expressive powers of color and line, and his choice of the olive groves as an evocative subject. The exhibition highlights exciting new discoveries about the artist’s techniques, materials, and palette that emerged from a collaborative conservation and scientific research project covering all 15 paintings in the series. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Feb. 6-Jan. 15, 2023: Octavio Medellin: Spirit and Form

Octavio Medellín was an influential Mexican American artist and teacher who helped shape the Texas art scene for six decades. The first-ever museum retrospective for Medellín explores the evolution of his sculptural practice, his public art commissions, and his legacy as a beloved and respected teacher. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Feb. 9: Diana Krall

Diana Krall in concert at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets.DianaKrall.com.

• Feb. 18-20: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

MARCH

• March 22: Legacy Under the Sea

More details to follow. 8-11 p.m. VIP at 7 p.m. at 7 For Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. #107.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

MAY

• May 14-Sept.18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

JULY

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.