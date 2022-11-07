Just a reminder that if you haven’t voted yet, Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. If you are registered to vote in Dallas County, you may vote at any polling location within the county. If you are registered to vote in Tarrant County, you may vote at any polling location in Tarrant County.

If you would like to see a list of statewide and local vetted and endorsed candidates, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas has made a list of whom they’ve endorsed. Click here to see the list. Dallas Voice doesn’t have its own list of endorsements.

Here are some pictures of the Beto O’Rourke rally at Sue Ellen’s on Nov. 3.

— David Taffet