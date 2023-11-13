The world premiere of The Iron Claw, the biographical sports film based on the Von Erich wrestling dynasty from Texas, was held Nov. 8 at The Texas Theatre in Dallas, with the film’s stars, including Zac Ephron as Kevin Von Erich and Kevin Von Erich himself — the only surviving brother of the original Von Erich clan — in attendance.

The film, set for release in the U.S. on Dec. 22, also stars Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Lily James as Pam Adkisson, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, Brady Pierce, Aaron Dean Eisenberg, Kevin Anton, Cazzey Louis Cereghino, Chavo Guerrero Jr. Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez and Scott Innes.

Photos by Vincent Urrabazzo