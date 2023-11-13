Dallas Pride returns to Fair Park on June 1-2. Registration for the parade and festival opens on Nov. 20.

The Dallas Pride Music Festival takes place in the Centennial and Automobile buildings in Fair Park on Saturday, June 1 along with Teen Pride and the Family Pride Zone. The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2.

Registration for festival vendors and parade entries will open at noon on Monday, Nov. 20. All registration will be handled through the site. To register and for more information, visit DallasPride.org/registration.

For the festival, Teen Pride and the Family Pride Zone, registration for indoor vendors starts at $305 and outdoor vendors at $280 for non-profit groups. Basic registration for the parade for a non-profit group begins at $400. Other rates apply for local business, employee resource groups and national business.

