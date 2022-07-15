Meet Windi, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She’s a pretty little kitty with striped gray fur and a white underbelly and paws. Windi appeared to be a little shy when she first arrived at the SPCA of Texas, but that turned out not to be the case at all. She loves attention and is generally affable to meeting new people. She is energetic, loves to play and is a fierce hunter of toys. Windi came to the SPCA of Texas from Kaufman County where she was found living with other animals in less-than-ideal conditions. She was pregnant at the time and has subsequently given birth to a healthy litter of kittens. Those kittens have been adopted, now it’s Windi’s turn to find a forever home. Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Windi is now spayed, microchipped and current on all her necessary vaccines. She is housed at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas and available by appointment.

