Meet Harriette, a 3½-year-old, female Anatolian shepherd mix. She’s fluffy, large and has mostly white fur with tan markings on her face. Harriette is a very sweet, loving and affectionate girl. Some of her favorite things include going outside to play with her favorite people, lounging around in the sunshine and being brushed from head to toe. Harriette would do best in a home with a large yard or even a property with land. She’d prefer to be the only pup in your life, and she’d love to meet all family members before you take her home. Harriette is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Now through April 30, you can adopt any adult dog or cat for FREE. To request an appointment to meet Harriette, please visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to submit an inquiry.

