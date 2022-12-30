Meet Joyce, a domestic shorthair mix weighing 7 pounds and covered in black and grey fur. At 6-and-a-half years old Joyce is far too refined for silly kitten antics. She can be quite friendly and affectionate, but that only comes after she gets to know someone well. Joyce is really hoping to go to a home where there is already a friendly cat ready to show her the ropes. She prefers adult company as children tend to frighten her a bit. She would prefer a calm and serene environment, especially during her transition period. Joyce is currently waiting at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet her.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week, noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.