Meet Roxy, a 6-year-old pit bull terrier mix. She is a chunky monkey looking for a home where her adopter will help her regain her beautiful figure. Right now her shape is more of a 70-pound circle, but Roxy thinks that’s just more of her to love! Roxy is a bright-eyed beauty ready to do whatever she can to make her human friends happy. She’s hoping her future family will spoil her rotten. She’s very playful and enjoys getting fresh air but is also good for a cuddle and a snore on the couch after a long day of playing with her toys. Her whole back end wiggles along with her tail when she sees her human friends coming to say hi to her. Roxy is looking for a home where she can be the only dog, as she would prefer to be your special princess and the center of your attention. Roxy, who is located at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, is spayed and up-to-date on all vaccinations. To make an appointment to meet Roxy, please visit spca.org/adopt.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.