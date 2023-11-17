Meet Lola, a 4-year-old mixed-breed dynamo with boundless energy and a passion for learning. Lola’s intelligence shines as she knows numerous commands, such as sit, shake, down and wait. If you’re seeking a perky and loyal companion who can keep up with your active lifestyle, Lola is the perfect match. Lola’s dream home includes plenty of exercise and mental stimulation. A spacious yard would be a bonus, but she’s also adaptable to apartment living if daily long walks or runs are on the agenda. Lola would thrive with kids over the age of 12.

Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Lola has been spayed and microchipped and is up to date on all her necessary vaccinations. She is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet her. To do that, just find her profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on that make an appointment button. Lola’s team will take it from there.