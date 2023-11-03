Meet Chase, a charismatic 5 1/2-year-old Labrador/Retriever mix weighing a perfect 40 pounds, with a chocolate brown coat. He has contagious enthusiasm during on-leash walks, and his love for play knows no bounds. His gentle demeanor extends to his interactions with other dogs, making him the perfect addition to a multi-pet household. He’s not just a pet; he’s a friend who understands and reciprocates emotions. Chase is the perfect balance of peppy and chill and a super sweet soul looking for a forever home. It’s always best to bring two- and four-legged siblings to a meet-and-greet prior to adoption. As with all animals at the SPCA of Texas, Chase has been neutered and is current on all his necessary vaccines. No appointment is necessary to meet Chase, so come on down to the Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, any day of the week between noon-6 p.m. This Veteran’s Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, adoption fees will be waived for all animals for all military personnel —past and present. Simply show your military ID at the adoption desk to qualify.