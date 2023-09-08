JOJO, is a 5-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who can be a little shy at first with new people, but with patience and love, she’ll be a wonderful companion. Jojo is currently available to foster because her pearly whites need a bit of TLC with a few repairs, so her foster family should be comfy with giving her a lift to the shelter for check-ups and some oral care. In the company of other dogs, Jojo maintains a cool composure and while she is not quite available for adoption yet, the option for foster-to-adopt is available. Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Jojo has been spayed and microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines. Since she is foster or foster to adopt, you’ll need an appointment to meet her. The easiest way to do this is to find her profile at SPCA.org/dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Throughout September, all adult dog and cat adoptions are only $25 at the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. And when a senior human adopts a senior pet, age seven or older, the adoption fee is waived.