Pageant celebrates comedy

The Miss Yellow Rose Comedy Queen pageant celebrates the art of comedy with LGBTQ entertainers who will showcase their comedic prowess, wit and stage presence. The event is a preliminary to the National Miss Comedy Queen competition that will take place in March 2024 in Orlando.

Contestants will be judged on the comedic value in five different categories — the interview, presentation of the 2023 theme “Super Queeroes,” comedic talent, outrageous evening gown and the 60-second spokeswoman.

Miss Yellow Rose Comedy Queen takes place on Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Visit YellowRoseComedyQueen.com for ticket link.

Outrageous Oral heads to Turner House in Oak Cliff

Outrageous Oral heads to the historic Turner House in Oak Cliff for an evening of stories about the LGBTQ community’s part in reviving one of the prettiest areas of Dallas.

The Dallas Way resumes its storytelling series with two speakers who will share how the LGBTQ community helped rejuvenate the residential neighborhoods just across the river from downtown Dallas.

Speakers include Kay Wilkinson, vice president for residential lending at Cardinal Financial, and Susan Melnick, Realtor, who heads The Melnick Team at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate.

Built in 1908, the Oak Cliff Society of Fine Arts became the owners and conservators of the house and grounds in 1957. Today, it is one of two surviving original structures in Winnetka Heights, Dallas’ largest historic district.

The program takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. at Turner House, 401 Rosemont Ave.

— David Taffet