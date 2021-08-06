Meet Blondie. This lovely 11-year-old American blue heeler mix is ready to find a home to retire to for her golden years. She is the sweetest old lady you will ever meet, and her kind, gentle soul brings joy to all of those around her. Blondie enjoys cuddling up on the couch, spending time with her humans and lots of belly rubs. She does great with new people and is always happy to make a new friend when people come to visit. Blondie also does well on outings and often accompanies her foster mom to the local coffee shop to lounge on the patio in the mornings. On her walks, she warmly greets other dogs and people alike — she never meets a stranger! Blondie is wise in her years and is already leash trained, house trained and crate trained. This sweet senior is sure to be a wonderful companion to anyone looking for a kind-hearted pup to spend their days with. To celebrate Shelter Pet Summer, you can adopt an adult dog or cat from the SPCA of Texas’ shelters for only $25. The special is offered for pets located at the SPCA of Texas’ shelters and in their foster homes, and adoptions will be by appointment only. Blondie is waiting to meet you in an SPCA of Texas foster home. To request an appointment to meet Blondie, please fill out the application at SPCA.org/DogAdopt.

Adoptions are available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.