Meet Ari, a year-old cat looking for a forever home. She is a domestic shorthair mix with striped grey fur and large, luminous green and yellow eyes. Still a tiny little thing weighing only 5 pounds, Ari came from an animal cruelty case in Kaufman County. She can be a bit shy at first, but, after a warming up period, she will be more than happy to get some serious chin-scratching done. It might also be helpful to have another cat in the house to help her relax and get used to a new environment. In the beginning of her new journey, she may want to hide a bit, and hopefully her new parents will be patient with her. Ari is currently at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas and can be visited any day between noon and 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.