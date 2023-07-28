Meet Meadow, an affectionate young dog eagerly searching for her forever home. This 50-pound mixed breed beauty has a personality that will steal your heart. She is the perfect furry friend for any family, as she gets along exceptionally well with other dogs and adores spending time with kids. She had a bit of a rough start in life but has a friendly and sociable nature which makes her an ideal playmate. Meadow has a bit of skin irritation which can be treated at home, but that doesn’t stop her from bounding joyfully around the yard. Meadow is ready to shower her new family with endless love and devotion. Whether you’re looking for a loyal hiking partner, a snuggle buddy on the couch, or a playmate for your kids, Meadow fits the bill perfectly. Come meet Meadow any day of the week from noon to 6 p.m. at our Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive. Through the end of July, all adult animal adoptions — animals six months and older, which includes Meadow — are only $25 at the SPCA of Texas’ Dallas Animal Care Center and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878, Waxahachie. Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Meadow has been spayed, microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines. To learn more about Meadow, visit SPCA.org/Adoptable/Meadow.