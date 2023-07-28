Following several recent incidents of vandalism at The Legacy of Love Monument, including anti-LGBTQ hate speech graffiti, The Anthony Bobrow Trust has stepped in to donate money towards the continued restoration and upkeep of the monument, which sits at the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road. Harvey Meissner, left, general manager of The Hidden Door and co-trustee of The Anthony Bobrow Trust, is pictured presenting a $25,000 donation to Adam Murphy, vice president of The Oak Lawn Committee, for that purpose. (Courtesy photo)