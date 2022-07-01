Meet Soap! Those may look like some bona fide grandpa whiskers, but they actually belong to a kitten who is less than three months old. Soap is a male domestic shorthair mix with very large white whiskers who weighs at a tiny 3 pounds. He was transferred in to the SPCA of Texas’ Kitten Acatemy from another shelter in the midst of the most recent “Kitten Season.” He is neutered and current on all his age appropriate vaccinations. Soap is open to interviewing all potential adopters any day at the Greenville Ave. PetSmart location. There is a total of five such adoption locations in local PetSmart stores where the kitties are waiting for a purrr-fect forever home. The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is currently closed to the public. Animals are available from foster care and at the five PetSmart cat adoption locations. Appointments are required for foster animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet.