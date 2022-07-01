Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JULY

• July 2-3: Let Us March On

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Let Us March On featring the world premiere of Dreamland: Tulsa 1921 commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• July 3: Stonewall Uprising

Trans Empowerment Coalition and Silver Pride Project screen the PBS documentary Stonewall Uprising at Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space, 1451 John West Road at 3 p.m.

• July 4: Independence Day

• July 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• July 5: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• July 7: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• July 9: LifeWalk brunch

The Summer of LifeWalk continues with a brunch at 11 a.m. at Roy G’s, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 9: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA, the LGBTA golf organization plays Twin Creeks, 501 Twin Creeks Dr., Allen. First tee time 10:03. $79 includes golf, cart, range balls and prizes. Information at DSGADallas.org or communications@dsgadallas.org .

• July 10: Tasha Kohl’s Icon Show

Tasha Kohl with Sasha Andrews, Andora TeTee, Seymour Chilton and Kelexis Davenport. Doors at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. in the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 13: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• July 14: 13th annual Bastille on Bishop

Celebrate the French national holiday in Oak Cliff by wearing your fabulous beret and enjoying wine, music and foods. 5 p.m. GoOakCliff.org/Bastille.

• July 14: Texas Democratic Party State Convention

• July 15: Stonewall Dallas Presents The Big D Event

• July 16: Basin Pride

Basin Pride in Midland/Odessa. BasinPride.com.



• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 16: Women’s Self-Care Fair

A self-care fair for women, a free community event and feminine hygiene supply drive with health and beauty giveaways, vendors and screenings supporting Texas Uterine Fibroid Awareness Month from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Fannie C. Harris Youth Center, 4212 E. Grand Ave.

• July 20: Werq the World

RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Asia O’Hara, Vanjie and Jaida

Essence Hall, along with season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty and Jorgeous perform live in the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre, Grand Prairie. Tickets at VossEvents.com.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• Through July 25: Pride Then and Now

Ted Kincaid is among the artists showcased as AT&T celebrates Pride month by showcasing LGBTQ artists who exemplify and empower their community. This curated selection of art draws from AT&T’s Corporate Art Collection and from the Dallas area to present emerging artists alongside some of the most influential LGBTQ artists of the 20th century. AT&T Discovery District Showcase Gallery, 208 S. Akard St. Open daily until 10 p.m.

• July 26: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• July 27: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Through July 31: The Language of Beauty in African Art

Presenting over two hundred works of art, The Language of Beauty in African Art emphasizes concepts of beauty through the languages and perspectives of indigenous African communities. Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. KimbellArt.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Aug. 2: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Aug. 4: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Aug. 6: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. LambdaLegal.org/LandmarkDinner.

• Aug. 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• Aug. 13: Austin Pride Parade & Festival

Austin parade along Congress Avenue. AustinPride.org.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 20: Team Clover Open

Team Clover holds its seventh Team Clover Open to raise money for The Summer of LifeWalk along the Strip on Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person at 6:30 p.m. at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 27: Fashion Cited

Annual fashion show featuring up and coming Dallas clothiers and designers benefits Legal Hospice of Texas at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

• Aug. 30: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 1: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth. PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Through Sept. 4: Disney Art from Private Collections

Art from some of the most creative talent over 80 years of Disney animation at the Arlington Museum of Art, 201 W. Main St., Arlington. Tickets at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

• Sept. 5: Labor Day

• Through Sept. 5: Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

World-renowned conservationist and ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall – who has studied chimpanzees in the wild for more than 60 years – is celebrated in this special exhibition, produced in partnership with the National Geographic Society and the Jane Goodall Institute at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, 2201 N. Field St. PerotMuseum.org. $25 admission. $8 for the Goodall show.

• Sept. 6: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 8-25: Clue

Based on the movie which was inspired by the board game, this farce meets-murder mystery begins at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party with murder and blackmail on the menu. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Sept. 10: Shreveport Pride

People Acting for Change and Equality hold Pride in the Park from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Betty Virginia Park, Shreveport. PACELouisiana.org.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Texas Latino Pride

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Through Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• Sept. 24: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.

• Sept. 25: Miss LifeWalk

The Summer of LifeWalk wraps up with the annual Miss LifeWalk Pageant at The Rose Room.

• Sept. 25-27: Rosh Hashanah

Holiday begins at sunset on Sunday through sunset on Tuesday.

• Sept. 27: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Matteo Lane

Queer comedian headlines the Addison Improv with five performances in three days. 4989 Beltline Road. MatteoLaneComedy.com.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 2: Mary J. Blige

The queen of hip-hop soul performs at Dickey’s Arena, Fort Worth.

• Oct. 4-5: Yom Kippur

Holiday begins and ends at sunset.

• Oct. 4: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 6: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Oct. 8: Pride Frisco Inaugural Block Party

Family-friendly, food trucks, entertainment, vendors, face painting, games at Pride Frisco’s inaugural Block Party from noon-4 p.m. at Grace Avenue UMC, 3521 Main St., Frisco.

• Oct. 8-9: That 70s Show

The Turtle Creek Chorale breaks Sean’s rule — don’t sing along — with a 70s singalong at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at SMU McFarlin Auditorium. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Oct. 10: Indigenous Peoples Day

• Oct. 11: National Coming Out Day

• Oct. 13-30: Trouble in Mind

Follow an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production in Alice Childress’s funny, moving, and ultimately shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theater. Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 17: Spirit Day

• Oct. 25: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.

• Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

• Nov. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Nov. 1: PrimeTimers

First Tuesday lunch and games at 11:30 a.m. at Flaming Buffet, 11722 Marsh Lane.

• Nov. 3: PFLAG Fort Worth

Fort Worth Chapter of PFLAG meets the first Thursday each month by Zoom or and in person at 6:45 p.m. at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.PFLAGFortWorth.org.

• Nov. 8: Election Day

• Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

• Nov. 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Nov. 20: Transgender Day of Remembrance

• Nov. 24: Thanksgiving

• Nov. 25-Dec. 24: A Christmas Carol

Music, magical spirits, and holiday cheer are ever present in Dallas Theater Center’s traditional production of the classic Charles Dickens story. Wyly Theatre, DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• Nov. 29: PrimeTimers

Last Tuesday lunch at 11 a.m. at Hunky’s, 3930 Cedar Springs Road.