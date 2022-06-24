Meet Cedar, an adorable little kitten who has only been in the world for three months now. He is curious and active and loves to swat at dangly toys. Cedar is an all-black domestic shorthair mix (though he has some striped shading in there) with big eyes. He was a stray found by a Good Samaritan who brought him in to the SPCA of Texas, so he can be a little timid at first generally warms up in short order. Potential adopters can meet Cedar and some of his other feline friends by visiting the Greenville Avenue PetSmart cat adoption center. There are a adoption locations in five local PetSmart stores where the kitties are waiting for a purrr-fect forever home.

There is usually a $75 adoption fee for adult dogs and cats aat SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

The Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center is currently closed to the public due to a distemper outbreak. Animals are available from foster care and at the five PetSmart cat adoption locations. Appointments are required for foster animals. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.