Meet Dina, a mixed breed sweetheart who is 1 year and 2 months old and weighs 49 pounds. She has a gentle demeanor and is the ultimate cuddle bug. Whether you’ve had a rough day or just need a pick-me-up, Dina is there to wrap you in warmth and affection. Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Dina has been spayed and microchipped and has had all her age-appropriate vaccines. She is waiting for her new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Dallas Animal Care Center, so come by any day between noon and 6 p.m. to meet her. It’s always best to bring any two- and four-legged siblings to a meet and greet prior to adoption.

Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. And right now there’s a Spring Fling happening at the SPCA of Texas! Throughout the month of April, all puppy adoptions are 1/2 price and adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25. This special is valid at both the Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Centers.