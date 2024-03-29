Luanne K. Schultz, 81, died on March 13 in her home in Farmers Branch. She was a teacher, friend and best friend, family member, neighborhood watch member, country club member, JCC member, temple member, charity donor and so much more.

Luanne touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She brought a smile to their faces — and to those who didn’t know her. She helped them through donations, as she always cared about everyone. She was known in the education sector in Denver, Dallas and DeSoto for her patience, kindness and understanding, and she stroved to make an environment for her students to succeed in school and to prepare for life.

Her loved ones describe her as a natural athlete as she excelled in tennis and golf. She played from a young age through adulthood. She passed her passion on to friends and family, teaching them and influencing them with skills and desires to continue to learn.

Not only was she a friend to the human community, she found love and compassion in caring for and rescuing animals. She was a dog lover at heart and adopted many dogs from shelters throughout the years.

Luanne volunteered at many organizations including Meals on Wheels where she delivered meals until the week before her death.

She is survived by a nephew Michael (Megan), a niece Keri, and three great-nieces Kailey, Ryleigh and Catherine. Luanne was preceded in death by her parents, Celia and Isadore, and her brother, Richard.

A memorial service was held at Congregation Beth El Binah on March 24. Donations can be made in her honor to Jewish Family Services in the Greater Dallas Area, Visiting Nurses Association in Dallas and Operation Kindness in Carrollton.