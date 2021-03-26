Meet Persephone, an 8-year-old female Rottweiler mix weighing 86 pounds. She may be a senior girl, but she still has a whole lotta love to give. Persephone is a gentle giant and has become a favorite among the staff who care for her. She wiggles her nub of a tail each time you visit her and will do just about anything for treats and attention from people. She loves belly rubs, curling up for naps in a soft bed and playing with soft toys. She enjoys her daily walks, especially when they include breaks for pets and ear scratches. This sweet girl has the heart to match her size, and she really does just want to be loved, loved, loved! Persephone would prefer to be the only queen in your home without other pets. She would do well with older children and will make a loving companion to anyone looking for a giant teddy bear. She has been spayed and microchipped and is current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. To request an appointment to meet Persephone, please visit spca.org/adopt.

Adoptions will be available by appointment. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Please browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.