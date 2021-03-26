North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants

A year ago this month, North Texas — and most of the rest of the world — closed down in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly SARS CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Bars, restaurants and schools closed, and offices from all areas of the business world either closed or sent their employees home to work remotely. Responsible people followed local and state mandates to wear a mask and socially distance when they had to be in public. And we all found new ways of accomplishing our daily tasks.

In other words, our whole world changed. A year later, more than 540,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.; there have been 2.7 million COVID-related deaths worldwide.

But today, as we at Dallas Voice honor our 2021 Readers Voice Awards winners, the world is beginning to open back up again. The rate of new COVID infections and, thankfully, the rate of COVID-related deaths is trending down. Just this month, President Joe Biden told the nation he believes Americans should be able to gather in person once again, rather than virtually, to celebrate by July 4th.

One of the main reasons we are able to even talk about a return to some semblance of what we used to call normal is that COVID vaccines are now available, and President Biden has said that by June, he believes, every American who wants a vaccine will have had the chance to get it.

And since those vaccines would not be available at all without the hard work and dedication of the scientists and medical professionals who developed and tested them, we are presenting these Editor’s Choice Special Recognition RVAs to two agencies in our community who played vital roles in developing the vaccines.

To North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants and to Prism Health North Texas thank you for your dedication and your service to the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities of North Texas.

Best Yoga Studio

City Yoga

6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

4311 Belmont Ave.

214-792-9505

CityYogaDallas.com

Best Optometrist

Dr. Bill Henderson

Uptown Vision

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.

3710 Rawlins St. #100

214-953-3937

UptownVisionDallas.com/dr-bill-henderson

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Michael S. Shippy

Shippy Chiropractic

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

4000 W. Park Blvd., Plano

972-769-9500

ShippyChiropractic.com

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Farhad Niroomand

Uptown Dermatology

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Thur.; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Fri.

4144 N. Central Expressway, #855

214-303-1102

UptownDerm.com

Best Counselor/Therapist

Jimmy Owen, LPC

3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 1000

214-546-8852

JimmyOwen.com

Best Cosmetic Practitioner

Dr. Breck Thrash

U.S. Dermatology Partners

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Thur.; 8 a.m.-noon Fri.

3607 Oak Lawn Ave., #200

469-941-4212

USDermatologyPartners.com/Provider/Breck-Thrash-MD

Best HIV Specialist

Dr. Steven M. Pounders

9 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., Mon.;

7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.; 7:30 a.m.-noon,

1-5 p.m., Wed.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-7 p.m., Thur.; 7:30 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., Fri.

3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 600

214-520-8833

DrPounders.com

Best General Practitioner

Dr. Marc A. Tribble

MD Progressive Care

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.

3500 Oak Lawn Ave. Ste. 700

214-521-0100

MDProgressiveCare.com

Dr. Tribble also works part time as a physician for Resource Center’s LGBTQ Health clinic.

Best Group Medical Practice

Uptown Physicians Group

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon-Thur.; 8 a.m.-noon, Fri.

2801 Lemmon Ave., #400

213-303-1033

UptownPhysiciansGroup.com

Best Pharmacy

Walgreens

6 a.m.-midnight daily

3802 Cedar Springs Road (and other locations)

214-443-5160

Walgreens.com

Best Emergency Care Facility

Highland Park ER

Open 24 hours daily

5150 Lemmon Ave., #108

214-891-5579

HighlandParkER.com

Best Dentist

Dr.Carole Ann Boyd

With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Carole Ann Boyd knows how to provide the kind of high-quality adult dentistry services — from general checkups to cosmetic services to get your smile back to its brightest and best. And when you visit her office, you get her years of expertise along with that of her associate, Dr. Jon Vogel and — once the COVID19 pandemic passes — the attention of Max, the therapy dog.