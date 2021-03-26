North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants
Special Recognition
North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants and Prism Health North Texas
A year ago this month, North Texas — and most of the rest of the world — closed down in an attempt to stem the spread of the deadly SARS CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Bars, restaurants and schools closed, and offices from all areas of the business world either closed or sent their employees home to work remotely. Responsible people followed local and state mandates to wear a mask and socially distance when they had to be in public. And we all found new ways of accomplishing our daily tasks.
In other words, our whole world changed. A year later, more than 540,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.; there have been 2.7 million COVID-related deaths worldwide.
But today, as we at Dallas Voice honor our 2021 Readers Voice Awards winners, the world is beginning to open back up again. The rate of new COVID infections and, thankfully, the rate of COVID-related deaths is trending down. Just this month, President Joe Biden told the nation he believes Americans should be able to gather in person once again, rather than virtually, to celebrate by July 4th.
One of the main reasons we are able to even talk about a return to some semblance of what we used to call normal is that COVID vaccines are now available, and President Biden has said that by June, he believes, every American who wants a vaccine will have had the chance to get it.
And since those vaccines would not be available at all without the hard work and dedication of the scientists and medical professionals who developed and tested them, we are presenting these Editor’s Choice Special Recognition RVAs to two agencies in our community who played vital roles in developing the vaccines.
To North Texas Infectious Disease Consultants and to Prism Health North Texas thank you for your dedication and your service to the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities of North Texas.
Best Yoga Studio
City Yoga
6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily
4311 Belmont Ave.
214-792-9505
CityYogaDallas.com
Best Dentist
Dr. Carole Ann Boyd
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mon.-Fri.
4514 Cole Ave., Ste. 905
214-521-6261
DrBoyd.net
Best Optometrist
Dr. Bill Henderson
Uptown Vision
9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.
3710 Rawlins St. #100
214-953-3937
UptownVisionDallas.com/dr-bill-henderson
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Michael S. Shippy
Shippy Chiropractic
9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon.-Fri.
4000 W. Park Blvd., Plano
972-769-9500
ShippyChiropractic.com
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Farhad Niroomand
Uptown Dermatology
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Thur.; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Fri.
4144 N. Central Expressway, #855
214-303-1102
UptownDerm.com
Best Counselor/Therapist
Jimmy Owen, LPC
3838 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 1000
214-546-8852
JimmyOwen.com
Best Cosmetic Practitioner
Dr. Breck Thrash
U.S. Dermatology Partners
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Thur.; 8 a.m.-noon Fri.
3607 Oak Lawn Ave., #200
469-941-4212
USDermatologyPartners.com/Provider/Breck-Thrash-MD
Best HIV Specialist
Dr. Steven M. Pounders
9 a.m.-noon, 1-5 p.m., Mon.;
7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.; 7:30 a.m.-noon,
1-5 p.m., Wed.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-7 p.m., Thur.; 7:30 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m., Fri.
3500 Oak Lawn Ave., Ste. 600
214-520-8833
DrPounders.com
Best General Practitioner
Dr. Marc A. Tribble
MD Progressive Care
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.
3500 Oak Lawn Ave. Ste. 700
214-521-0100
MDProgressiveCare.com
Dr. Tribble also works part time as a physician for Resource Center’s LGBTQ Health clinic.
Best Group Medical Practice
Uptown Physicians Group
8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon-Thur.; 8 a.m.-noon, Fri.
2801 Lemmon Ave., #400
213-303-1033
UptownPhysiciansGroup.com
Best Pharmacy
Walgreens
6 a.m.-midnight daily
3802 Cedar Springs Road (and other locations)
214-443-5160
Walgreens.com
Best Emergency Care Facility
Highland Park ER
Open 24 hours daily
5150 Lemmon Ave., #108
214-891-5579
HighlandParkER.com
Best Dentist
Dr.Carole Ann Boyd
With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Carole Ann Boyd knows how to provide the kind of high-quality adult dentistry services — from general checkups to cosmetic services to get your smile back to its brightest and best. And when you visit her office, you get her years of expertise along with that of her associate, Dr. Jon Vogel and — once the COVID19 pandemic passes — the attention of Max, the therapy dog.